Israeli real estate firm Gazit-Globe moves to Q2 profit

Gazit-Globe GZT.TA, Israel's largest real estate company, swung to a profit in the second quarter and said that most countries it operates in have seen a moderation in the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said on Thursday it earned 105 million shekels ($31 million) in the April-June period, compared with an 83 million shekel loss a year earlier. The gain stemmed mostly from lower financing expenses and a decrease in reserves for deferred taxes.

Gazit-Globe said it was changing its dividend policy starting with third-quarter results to a payout of 0.3 shekels a share from 0.43 shekels a share, with this policy in effect through the third quarter of 2021.

Economic funds from operation (FFO), a measure of cash generated, fell 15.6% to 124 million shekels.

Revenue from property rental income slipped to 561 million shekels from 702 million.

Net operating income (NOI) excluding currency fluctuations fell 16.4% to 403 million shekels.

The company said that it plans to sell about a billions shekels of assets over the next year.

($1 = 3.4015 shekels)

