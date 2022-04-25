Israeli rate hike pace dependent on inflation, cenbank minutes show

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, April 25 (Reuters) - All six rate setters at the Bank of Israel supported raising the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI by a quarter-point to 0.35% at their meeting on April 11 to battle rising inflation, the central bank's minutes showed on Monday.

The hike, which was no surprise, was the first in more than three years and is widely expected to be the start of a tightening cycle aimed at curbing increasing inflation pressures.

"The pace of raising the interest rate will be determined in accordance with activity data and the development of inflation, in order to continue supporting the attainment of the policy goals," the minutes said.

Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abir told Reuters after the rate increase that the hike was not a one-off move but rather a process.

Financial markets and the central bank's own economists are expecting a rate of 1.5% in a year from now.

With an inflation rate at an 11-year high of 3.5%, Israel has joined the United States and some European central banks in tightening policy to try and relieve pressure on prices.

Policymakers, the minutes said, foresee the rate rising further in coming months but returning to within a 1-3% target rate in early 2023.

They noted that while supply side factors such as the increase in oil and other commodity prices, imported inflation, supply-chain disruptions and an increase in domestic demand are also accelerating inflation, inflation in Israel remained at the bottom end among Western countries.

"The committee members assessed that at the current time, the risks of inflation are mostly contingent on global

developments, and in particular, in eastern Europe," the minutes said.

Israel's jobless rate dipped to 3.4% in March, raising concern about higher wages fuelling inflation. But for now, "the average wage in the economy has not increased at a pace that is in line with the strong demand for employees," they said.

Israel's economy grew 8.2% in 2021, rebounding sharply from the COVID-19 pandemic. Growth of 5.5% is projected in 2022.

"The committee members’ assessment was that the Israeli economy is recording strong growth, accompanied by a tight labour market and an increase in the inflation environment," the minutes said.

Voting members agreed that while the sharp increase in energy and commodity prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses a risk factor for Israel, an adverse impact on domestic demand is not expected as the scope of trade with Ukraine and Russia is not significant.

(Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Mark Heinrich)

