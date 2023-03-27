Israeli president urges immediate halt to judicial overhaul

JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the government on Monday to halt its bitterly contested judicial overhaul, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister for opposing the move, sparking mass street protests.

"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately," he said on Twitter.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((james.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com; +972 544 240 980;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.