Israeli president urges immediate halt to judicial overhaul

Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS

March 27, 2023 — 12:20 am EDT

Written by James Mackenzie for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the government on Monday to halt its bitterly contested judicial overhaul, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister for opposing the move, sparking mass street protests.

"For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately," he said on Twitter.

