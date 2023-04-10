Israeli PM reverses course on sacking defence minister

JERUSALEM, April 10 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he had decided to leave Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in place given the escalating security crisis, reversing course over an earlier decision to fire the minister.

He said the two had resolved their disagreement over Gallant's public call last month for a halt to the government's bitterly divisive judicial overhaul plan, which Gallant said had become a threat to Israel's security.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; editing by James Mackenzie and Chris Reese)

