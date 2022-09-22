Israeli PM Lapid backs two-state solution with Palestinians

JERUSALEM, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called on Thursday for a two-state solution to Israel's decades-long conflict with the Palestinians and repeated that Israel would do "whatever it takes" to stop Iran from developing a nuclear bomb.

The comments, at the United Nations General Assembly, echo U.S. President Joe Biden's support for the long-dormant two-state solution during his visit to Israel in August and come after years of Israeli leaders avoiding any mention of the issue on the U.N. stage.

"An agreement with the Palestinians, based on two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel's security, for Israel's economy and for the future of our children," Lapid said, adding that any agreement would be conditional on a peaceful Palestinian state that would not threaten Israel.

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

