Israeli PM agrees to delay judicial overhaul until next parliament session

March 27, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by Emily Rose for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will delay the process for discussions on the controversial planned judicial overhaul to next month, a statement from the far-right and coalition member party Jewish Power said on Monday.

The statement said the legislation would be pushed to the next session of Israeli parliament in order to "pass the reform through dialogue," the statement said.

Parliament will go on recess next week for the Passover holiday.

