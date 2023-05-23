Israeli parliament passes 2023-2024 national budget

JERUSALEM, May 24 (Reuters) - Israel's parliament passed the 2023-2024 national budget on Wednesday, gaining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a political reprieve following months of unprecedented protests against his religious-nationalist coalition's judicial overhaul plans.

The spending package of 484 billion shekels ($131 billion) for this year and 514 billion ($139 billion) for next year was ratified in a final vote of 64-to-56 in the Knesset, a parliament statement said.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

