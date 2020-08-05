PainReform, a Phase 2 Israeli biotech developing therapies for post-operative pain relief, announced terms for its IPO on Wednesday.



The Herzliya, Israel-based company plans to raise $23 million by offering 2.6 million shares at a price range of $8 to $10. At the midpoint of the proposed range, PainReform would command a fully diluted market value of $82 million.



The company's lead candidate and first product, PRF-110, is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the post-operative pain relief market. In a small 15 patient Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for herniorrhaphy, PRF-110 provided substantial pain reduction for up to 72 hours post-op. The company plans to initiate two Phase 3 trials for PRF-110 soon after the closing of this offering.





PainReform was founded in 2007 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PRFX. Maxim Group LLC and Joseph Gunnar are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Israeli pain relief biotech PainReform sets terms for $23 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

