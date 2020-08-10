Israeli Netafim in $85 mln deal to supply irrigation systems to India

TEL AVIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Israeli irrigation company Netafim said on Monday it has secured an $85 million deal to provide precision irrigation systems to 35,000 farmers in India.

The deal includes three projects covering 66 villages in the state of Karnataka, which will be deployed over two years and will include technical and agronomic support for another five years. For these projects, Netafim joined forces with Indian infrastructure company MEIL.

These projects are an extension of the Ramthal community irrigation project in Karnataka, which was completed in 2017, and four projects in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh which are being implemented.

"Netafim intends to expand the community irrigation project model to other countries characterized by a large number of small farmers," CEO Gaby Miodownik said.

Netafim is 80% owned by Mexico's Orbia ORBIA.MX.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

