Israeli mobile operator Cellcom posts first profit since 2018 in Q1

JERUSALEM, May 20 (Reuters) - Cellcom CEL.TA, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, eked out a profit in the first quarter, its first time in the black since the third quarter of 2018, helped by a higher revenue and a one-time gain.

Cellcom, which de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange in February, said on Thursday it earned 7 million shekels ($2.2 million) in the January-March period, versus a 43 million shekel loss a year earlier. Boosted by a merger with smaller rival Golan, revenue rose 15.8% to 1.03 billion shekels.

Like its peers, Cellcom has been pressured in recent years by intense competition in the mobile sector while the coronavirus pandemic hurt revenues from roaming services of customers travelling overseas as well as roaming services of tourists travelling to Israel.

As a result, Cellcom has sought other streams of revenue, such as providing fibre optic broadband and internet-based TV services.

Its number of internet customers grew 6.5% in the first quarter to 297,000 -- 106,000 of those connected to its fibre network -- while TV subscribers rose 3.3% to 254,000.

Mobile phone subscribers rose 17.7% to 3,232 million.

Cellcom reaped a gain of 14 million shekels in the quarter after cable company HOT Telecom joined Cellcom in its venture that provides fibre optic internet.

The company came under fire on Tuesday, mainly from right-wing groups, after Cellcom held a one-hour solidarity protest in support of Jewish-Arab coexistence in Israel.

The protest took place on a day when the country's Arab citizens, who make up 21% of the population, went on strike for a day following mob violence in mixed Jewish and Arab cities triggered by the current conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

Israeli media reported that Jewish settler organisations that use Cellcom left or threatened to leave for other companies. One source close to the matter put the number at 1,500. Cellcom declined to comment.

($1 = 3.2612 shekels)

