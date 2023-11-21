News & Insights

Israeli ministers back deal to release some of the hostages held in Gaza - Kan Radio

Credit: REUTERS/MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA

November 21, 2023 — 08:05 pm EST

Written by Henriette Chacar for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Israel's government voted early on Wednesday to back a deal to secure the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza who were seized when Hamas gunmen stormed communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7, Kan Radio reported.

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Editing by James Mackenzie)

((henriette.chacar@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7536 7465; Reuters Messaging: @HenrietteChacar))

