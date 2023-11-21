Israeli ministers back deal to release some of the hostages held in Gaza - Kan Radio

JERUSALEM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Israel's government voted early on Wednesday to back a deal to secure the release of some of the hostages held in Gaza who were seized when Hamas gunmen stormed communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7, Kan Radio reported.

