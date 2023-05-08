Israeli ministers approve pipeline plan to increase gas exports to Egypt

JERUSALEM, May 8 (Reuters) - Israeli ministers on Monday approved a plan to expand the country's pipeline network in order increase natural gas exports to Egypt, the Energy Ministry said.

Israel already supplies gas to Egypt from its offshore fields, and the countries have together signed an agreement with the European Union to boost exports to Europe, as well.

Monday's approval allows for the construction of a 900 million shekel ($248 million) pipeline in southern Israel that will run 65 km to the border with Egypt and carry 6 billion cubic meters of gas a year, the ministry said.

