Israeli ministers approve partial privatisation of Israel Aerospace

JERUSALEM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Israeli ministers on Thursday approved the partial privatisation of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) ISRAI.UL by listing a minority stake on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Israel has long sought to privatise the defence contractor, which each year sells about 14 billion shekels ($4 billion) in systems that include missile defences, drones, and precision-guided weapons. Most of them are exported.

IAI said in a statement that listing a minority stake will help it grow, reach new markets and broaden its financing options.

The state will remain the majority owner.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz said income from the offering will be used to help stimulate the economy, which has been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company did not give a specific timeline or financial details of the planned public offering.

Israeli financial news website Calcalist said the offering would likely be for a 25% stake, which will bring in 3 billion shekels, and that could be widened to 40%.

($1 = 3.3491 shekels)

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by David Evans)

