Israeli minister sees another normalisation deal before U.S. election

Adds minister comment on Sudan and U.S. ambassador

JERUSALEM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli official predicted on Wednesday that the United States would announce another deal establishing ties between Israel and an Arab or Muslim country before the U.S. election.

"I have a reasonable basis to believe that the announcement will come before Nov. 3 - that, if you'll permit me, is what I understand from my sources," Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told Israel's Army Radio.

In a foreign-policy flourish ahead of his re-election bid, top aides to President Donald Trump this week escorted Israeli delegates to Bahrain and UAE delegates to Israel, cementing Israel's new, U.S.-brokered relations with the Gulf states.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States had begun the process of removing Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism and was also working "diligently" to get Khartoum to recognize Israel.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said he believed Israel was "very close to normalising ties with Sudan".

Pompeo stopped short of saying Sudan's removal would be linked to whether it would agree to normalize relations with Israel.

Akunis said several countries were candidates to normalise relations with Israel. He did not name these, saying that it was "customary" to let the first official word come from Washington.

But U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman did not indicate any imminent diplomatic breakthrough.

"More nations that are in the Arab League will normalize and make peace with Israel, I have no doubt, it is a certainty. How many, in what order, I think everyone is just going to have to wait and see," he told a conference hosted by Israel Hayom newspaper and the Kohelet Policy Forum think-tank.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Peter Graff and Alex Richardson)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.