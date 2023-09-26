Israeli minister meets UAE's Masdar on Jordan water-for-energy deal

JERUSALEM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Israel's energy minister met on Tuesday with the chief executive of UAE’s renewable energy firm Masdar in order to advance a water-for-energy deal with Jordan.

Israel and Jordan announced the preliminary deal in 2021, with the United Arab Emirates as a partner. The venture, dubbed Project Prosperity, envisions 600 megawatts of solar energy exported to Israel and 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water sent to Jordan.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz met Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi in Tel Aviv to advance the projects ahead of a signing expected at the upcoming COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai, Israel's Energy Ministry said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

