Israeli minister attends UN conference in Saudi Arabia

JERUSALEM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Israel's tourism minister travelled to Saudi Arabia for a UN conference on Tuesday, his office said, describing the visit as the first public trip to the country by an Israeli cabinet member.
Haim Katz's two-day visit to Riyadh comes as Saudi Arabia is pursuing a possible U.S.-brokered deal that would forge formal bilateral relations with Israel.
"I will work to create collaborations to promote tourism and Israel's foreign relations," Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz said in a statement.
The Saudi government did not immediately confirm the visit.
