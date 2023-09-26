Israeli minister attends UN conference in Saudi Arabia

Adds quote and non confirmation from Saudi

JERUSALEM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Israel's tourism minister travelled to Saudi Arabia for a UN conference on Tuesday, his office said, describing the visit as the first public trip to the country by an Israeli cabinet member.

Haim Katz's two-day visit to Riyadh comes as Saudi Arabia is pursuing a possible U.S.-brokered deal that would forge formal bilateral relations with Israel.

"I will work to create collaborations to promote tourism and Israel's foreign relations," Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz said in a statement.

The Saudi government did not immediately confirm the visit.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.