Israeli military says it killed 90 gunmen at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital

Credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

March 20, 2024 — 04:24 am EDT

Written by Maayan Lubell and Nidal al-Mughrabi for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 20 (Reuters) - Israel's military said on Wednesday it had killed around 90 gunmen and arrested 160 in a raid on Gaza's Al Shifa hospital.

Al Shifa, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital before the war, is now one of the few healthcare facilities that is even partially operational in the north of the territory, and had also been housing displaced civilians.

"Over the past day, the troops have eliminated terrorists and located weapons in the hospital area, while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment," the military said in a statement.

Israel's raid at the hospital began in the early hours of Monday. The military said it had sent in special forces supported by infantry and tanks, based on intelligence that the hospital was again being used by gunmen.

Israel faced fierce criticism last November when troops first raided Al Shifa hospital. The troops uncovered tunnels there which they said had been used as command and control centres by Hamas. Hamas and medical staff deny the hospital was used for military purposes or to shelter fighters.

