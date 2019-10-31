Israeli military says attempt to down one of its drones over Lebanon failed

Adds al-Manar report

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Israel's military said an anti-aircraft missile was fired from Lebanon at one of its drones on Thursday but the aircraft was not hit.

Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group that fought Israel to a standstill in a 2006 war, fired at a drone over south Lebanon, forcing it to leave, Lebanon's al-Manar TV reported.

Another channel, al-Mayadeen TV, had earlier reported that an Israeli drone was brought down near the town of Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah had vowed in August to shoot down Israeli drones in Lebanese airspace. That followed a suspected Israeli drone strike on a Hezbollah-linked facility in Beirut.

Tensions have risen between them as U.S. sanctions squeeze Iran, which Israel accuses of trying to set up precision-missile plants for Hezbollah in Lebanon. Hezbollah has denied having such sites.

