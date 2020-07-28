BioTech

Israeli medical imaging firm Nanox raises another $59 million

Israeli medical imaging company Nanox said on Tuesday it has raised another $59 million, bringing its total funding since late 2019 to $110 million.

In June the company said South Korea's SK Telecom invested $20 million in Nanox. Other investors include Foxconn, FujiFilm and Industrial Alliance.

The company’s product is composed of a digital X-ray device and cloud-based software designed to provide an end-to-end medical imaging service. It is meant to promote early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by X-ray, CT, mammography, fluoroscopy and angiogram.

The company has signed agreements to deploy its system in 13 countries, representing more than $300 million in service fees for the next 3 years, and will charge health providers on a pay-per-scan service model.

