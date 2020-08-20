Nano-X Imaging, which is developing affordable medical imaging systems, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Thursday.



The Neve Ilan, Israel-based company now plans to raise $150 million by offering 8.8 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. The company had previously filed to offer 5.9 million shares at the same range. Insiders intend to purchase $80 million worth of shares in the offering. At the midpoint of the range, Nano-X Imaging will raise 50% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



Nano-X Imaging was founded in 2012 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald, Oppenheimer & Co., Berenberg and CIBC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of August 17, 2020.



The article Israeli medical imaging company Nano-X Imaging ups proposed share offering by 50% ahead of $150 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



