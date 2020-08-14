Nano-X Imaging, which is developing affordable medical imaging systems, announced terms for its IPO on Friday.



The Neve Ilan, Israel-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 5.9 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. Certain insiders and other investors intend to purchase $80 million worth of shares in the offering. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Nano-X Imaging would command a fully diluted market value of $793 million.



The company is developing lower cost medical imaging technology which it believes can achieve the same functionality as legacy X-ray imaging. Nano-X's Nanox System is comprised of its Nanox.ARC hardware, which uses microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode as opposed to X-ray analog cathodes, and its cloud-based imaging software Nanox.CLOUD.



Nano-X Imaging was founded in 2012 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald, Oppenheimer & Co., Berenberg and CIBC are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Israeli medical imaging company Nano-X Imaging sets terms for $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

