Nano-X Imaging, which is developing affordable medical imaging systems, raised $165 million by offering 9.2 million shares at $18, the high end of the range of $16 to $18. The company offered 0.4 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 5.9 million shares before increasing its offering on Thursday morning.



Nano-X Imaging plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald, Oppenheimer & Co., Berenberg and CIBC acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Israeli medical imaging company Nano-X Imaging prices further upsized US IPO at $18 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



