Inspira Technologies OXY, which is developing minimally invasive devices for mechanical ventilation, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Tel-Aviv, Israel-based company plans to raise $17 million by offering 2.8 million shares at a price range of $5.50 to $6.50. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Inspira Technologies OXY would command a fully diluted market value of $89 million.



The company's lead product is the augmented respiration technology (ART) system, a novel respiratory support system comprised of a minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. Its ART system is currently in development, has not been tested in humans, and has not been cleared or approved by the FDA.



Inspira Technologies OXY was founded in 2018 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IINN. The Benchmark Company is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Israeli medical device developer Inspira Technologies OXY sets terms for $17 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.