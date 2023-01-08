HARL

Israeli insurer Harel offers to buy Isracard for 2.7 bln shekels

January 08, 2023 — 05:56 pm EST

JERUSALEM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Israeli insurance and investment group Harel HARL.TA made an offer to acquire credit card company Isracard ISCD.TA in a deal valuing Isracard at 2.7 billion shekels ($770 million), the companies said on Sunday.

The offer, they said in late-night regulatory filing, reflects a 26.5% premium on the average stock price of the 30 trading days leading up to Jan. 5. The offer is good for two weeks.

Isracard's stock price had closed in Tel Aviv on Sunday at 10.74 shekels.

Harel said it has various options to finance the deal, citing its liquid balances of about 2 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.5062 shekels)

