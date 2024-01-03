News & Insights

Israeli high court delays law shielding prime minister from forced recusal

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

January 03, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by Emily Rose for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Israel's supreme court on Wednesday delayed the implementation of an amendment to a basic law that would protect the prime minister from being forced to recuse himself if ordered to do so by the attorney general or the supreme court.

The court said the amendment would be postponed until the next term of the Israeli parliament, saying it was "clearly personal in nature" and constituted a misuse of the Knesset's Constituent authority, a statement from the court said.

The law's proponents say it was meant to safeguard any democratically elected leader from a wrongful ouster.

But judges in favour of the delay said the amendment was passed in order to serve the needs of a particular individual.

Political watchdog groups and an opposition party challenged the March 23 amendment to a quasi-constitutional "Basic Law" that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's own attorney general described as designed to preserve his tenure amid a long-running graft trial.

Israel's Supreme Court on Monday struck down a highly disputed law passed by Netanyahu's far right government that rolled back some of the high court's power and had sparked months of nationwide protests.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Emily.Rose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.