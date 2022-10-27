Israeli gov't approves maritime border deal with Lebanon - statement

US Markets

Israeli gov't approves maritime border deal with Lebanon

Maayan Lubell Reuters
JERUSALEM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Israel's government approved a landmark U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Lebanon on Thursday, a statement from Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun earlier signed a letter approving the deal, which will be formally sealed later on Thursday.

