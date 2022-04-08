Israeli forces shoot Palestinian who killed two in Tel Aviv bar

Adds defence minister comments

JERUSALEM, April 8 (Reuters) - A Palestinian who killed two people in a Tel Aviv bar was shot to death on Friday by Israeli security forces after an hours-long manhunt through the city.

The bar attack was the latest in a string of deadly street assaults that have left 13 people dead and shaken the country.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel would broaden its operations against the "wave of terror" and that the attackers and those who send them will pay a "heavy price."

The officers found the shooter hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv, Israel's Shin Bet security agency said. During an exchange of fire, the attacker was killed, the agency said.

Shin Bet identified the shooter as a 28-year-old Palestinian from Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank, who was in Israel illegally.

Late on Thursday, at the start of the weekend in Israel, the attacker entered a pub on a crowded main street of Tel Aviv and began shooting, killing two people and seriously wounding three others before fleeing. L2N2W523G

Residents were warned not to leave their homes as hundreds of Israeli security officers, assisted by a helicopter with a spotlight, combed the streets in pursuit.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Gerry Doyle)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.