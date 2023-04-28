Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash -Palestinian officials

Adds fresh violence

RAMALLAH, West Bank, April 28 (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said.

Palestinian witnesses said that a group of young Palestinians near the town of Bethlehem were throwing rocks at Israeli troops, who responded with tear gas and gunfire.

The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 16-year-old was shot dead during the clash.

Earlier, Israel's military said it arrested a suspected militant and confiscated weapons in a raid in the city of Jenin that led to clashes with Palestinian fighters.

Israeli forces said they shot at suspects who hurled explosive devices at them. Palestine TV said the soldiers wounded two people, including a 14-year-old boy. It said the forces blocked the movement of ambulances and conducted arrests before withdrawing.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids and violence by Israeli settlers amid a spate of Palestinian attacks. More than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January.

Israel captured the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state, in the 1967 Middle East war. It has since built large settlements there while U.S.-sponsored statehood talks have stalled.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Nidal al-Mughrabi, Henriette Chacar and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Nick Macfie, William Maclean)

