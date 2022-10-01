Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank clash

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Israeli border police on Satursday shot and killed a Palestinian who was throwing a firebomb at them during a clash in the occupied West Bank, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that border police officers driving near the village Al-Eizariya came under attack from a group of Palestinians throwing rocks and firebombs. The officers shot one of the men throwing a firebomb, the spokesperson said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed one person was killed in the incident.

Violence in the West Bank - part of what Palestinians want as an independent state - has simmered since U.S.-sponsored negotiations with Israel stalled in 2014.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta, Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Gareth Jones)

