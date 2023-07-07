News & Insights

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians who carried out attack -army

July 07, 2023 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, July 7 (Reuters) - Israeli security forces on Friday killed two Palestinians suspected of carrying out a shooting attack against police this week, Israel's military said.

Israeli forces raided the town of Nablus, the military said, and "both terrorists were killed following an exchange of fire."

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Israeli troops had cordoned off a house where the two had holed up and that they had been "executed". It reported that clashes with residents later broke out.

