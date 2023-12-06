Israeli Forces Break Hamas Lines In Southern Gaza, Netanyahu Criticized In Leaked Hostage Audio; UN Invokes Art. 99

Israeli forces overpowered Hamas “defense lines” in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed on social media Wednesday. This development marks a significant escalation in military engagement 61 days since the start of the conflict.

Here are the latest updates:

Strategic military raids in Khan Younis: The Israeli military has initiated intensive raids against Hamas strongholds in the heart of Khan Younis, the territory's second-largest city, according to the CNN. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the encirclement of the residence of Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. Sinwar’s exact position still remains uncertain, with the Israeli military suggesting he is “underground.” The IDF describes the brigade in Khan Younis as “one of Hamas’s two most influential brigades,” highlighting that this city in southern Gaza serves as a pivotal stronghold for the group. Hamas’s resistance: As the Israeli army advances towards the center of Khan Younis, Al Jazeera reports that Hamas's Qassam Brigades are engaged in “fierce clashes” across the Gaza Strip. A statement on Telegram from the group claimed that Palestinian fighters had destroyed or damaged 23 Israeli army vehicles in the southern and northern sectors of the conflict zone. Leaked audio sparks outrage: A leaked audio recording from a recent meeting, involving freed Israeli hostages, their families, and Prime Minister Netanyahu, has shed light on the government’s handling of the Gaza situation. The recordings reveal significant dissatisfaction and anger towards Netanyahu’s approach, along with the harrowing experiences of those held captive by Hamas. Israeli news site ynet published excerpts from this audio. UN Intervenes amidst crisis: UN Secretary-General António Guterres has invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, a rare move that compels the Security Council to convene and address the Gaza war. It marks his first use of Article 99 since assuming office in 2017, cautioning against the potential for an escalating crisis, including the threat of epidemic diseases and mass displacement. He emphasized the international community’s responsibility to intervene and de-escalate the situation.

I've just invoked Art.99 of the UN Charter – for the 1st time in my tenure as Secretary-General.Facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, I urge the Council to help avert a humanitarian catastrophe & appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared. pic.twitter.com/pA0eRXZnFJ

— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 6, 2023

US’s stance on Gaza future: According to Reuters, Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the State Department, articulated the U.S.’s firm stance against diminishing Gaza’s territorial integrity. Miller stated that a buffer zone within Gaza would contravene this principle, and we would be against it.

The US says it would object to a buffer zone inside the Gaza Strip, something @Reuters has reported Israel wants to establish, as it would violate Washington's position that the size of the Palestinian enclave must not be reduced after the current conflict https://t.co/InwUGshidN

— Reuters (@Reuters) December 6, 2023

Market Reactions: Israeli equities, monitored by the iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSE:EIS), concluded Wednesday’s trading session with a modest decline of 0.2%. It hit the highest level since mid-August earlier in the day. The Israeli shekel gained 0.5% against the US dollar. Cathie Wood’s ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (NYSE:IZRL) edged 0.2% higher.

