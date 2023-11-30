Israeli foodmaker Strauss says 'maintaining continuity' during war

JERUSALEM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group STRS.TA said on Thursday it was managing well during Israel's war with Hamas after it posted a sharp rise in third-quarter profit.

"Since the beginning of the war in Israel we have maintained business continuity," CEO Shai Babad said in a statement.

One of the country's largest food producers with a 12% market share, Strauss said it earned net profit of 120 million shekels ($32 million) in the July-September period, up from 35 million a year earlier. Led by sales domestically, revenue rose 7% to 2.7 billion shekels.

Sales to China, the United States and Brazil also rose, it said.

The war with Hamas militants began at the start of the fourth quarter on Oct. 7 and some 10%-15% of Israel's workforce has been called into reserve duty, leaving worker shortages.

Strauss said it has worked "to keep on providing food and beverages and ensuring the food security of the residents of Israel."

($1 = 3.7084 shekels)

