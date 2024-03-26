Israeli foodmaker Strauss reports higher Q4 profit

JERUSALEM, March 26 (Reuters) - Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group STRS.TA reported on Tuesday a jump in fourth quarter profit and said it plans to invest 5-7% of revenues in plants and infrastructure in Israel.

Strauss, one of the country's largest food producers, said it earned a net profit of 100 million shekels ($27 million) in the October-December period, up from 26 million shekels a year earlier. Sales rose almost 10% to 2.7 billion shekels.

The company said it would distribute a dividend of 270 million shekels to shareholders.

As part of a "strategy update" for 2024-2026, Strauss said it was looking for annual organic sales growth of 5% while improving profit margin to 10-12% 2026. It also plans investments in plants and infrastructure in Israel of 5-7% of revenues.

Strauss CEO Shai Babad said the strategy update "focuses on the Group's core businesses and the strengthening of the company's financial strength, as we continue to build infrastructure for strategic growth drivers."

