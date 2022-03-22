Israeli foodmaker Strauss Q4 profit, revenue up

JERUSALEM, March 22 (Reuters) - Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group STRS.TA reported on Tuesday a rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by gains in its FoodTech incubator.

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh food and coffee, posted adjusted net profit of 103 million shekels ($32 million) in the October-December period, up from 87 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 9.3% to 2.26 billion shekels.

Strauss reported 71 million shekels in capital gains in 2021 from funding rounds in its FoodTech startup incubator.

Revenue at its core business in Israel rose 8.5% to 970 million shekels. Strauss said its market share was 12.4%, up from the 12.3% it reported in the previous quarter.

Coffee sales jumped 13.6% from a year earlier to 947 million shekels, and were up 21.1% excluding foreign exchange effects. Strauss is one of the market leaders for roast and ground coffee in central and eastern Europe. In Brazil, its Tres Coracoes joint venture reported for all of 2021 a 23.2% sales growth in local currency.

Strauss Water sales in the quarter grew 9.3%. Sales at its international dips and spreads joint venture with Pepsico PEP.O fell 2.8%.

($1 = 3.2219 shekels)

