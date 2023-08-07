News & Insights

Israeli fintech Vesttoo talks to investors after fake collateral scandal

August 07, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Israeli fintech company Vesttoo is in "active discussions" with potential investors to find alternative collateral for clients after a fake collateral scandal, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

Vesttoo, which uses artificial intelligence technology to connect the insurance industry and capital markets, is in contact with regulatory bodies worldwide, the spokesperson said in an emailed statement after discovery of fake letters of credit used on its platform.

