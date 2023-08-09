Israeli fintech Vesttoo names new interim CEO

JERUSALEM, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Israeli fintech company Vesttoo said on Wednesday it named Ami Barlev as interim chief executive officer in the wake of a fake collateral scandal.

Vesttoo said in a statement that Barlev has extensive experience serving in senior positions in a number of private and publicly-traded Israeli and Nasdaq-listed companies, as well as startups, in the fields of technology, AI, communications, aviation and real estate.

