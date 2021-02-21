Israeli fintech firm Earnix raises $75 mln in private funding

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published

Israeli financial technology firm Earnix said on Sunday it raised $75 million in a late-stage funding round at a company valuation of $1 billion.

JERUSALEM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Israeli financial technology firm Earnix said on Sunday it raised $75 million in a late-stage funding round at a company valuation of $1 billion.

The round was led by Insight Partners, with existing investors JVP, Vintage Partners and Israel Growth Partners also participating.

Earnix said proceeds would go toward a global expansion into new market segments and regions, increasing investment in product innovation, rapidly accelerating hiring and supporting M&A activities.

Earnix, which has offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Israel, named JVP founder Erel Margalit as its chairman.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More