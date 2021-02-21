Israeli fintech firm Earnix raises $75 mln in private funding

JERUSALEM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Israeli financial technology firm Earnix said on Sunday it raised $75 million in a late-stage funding round at a company valuation of $1 billion.

The round was led by Insight Partners, with existing investors JVP, Vintage Partners and Israel Growth Partners also participating.

Earnix said proceeds would go toward a global expansion into new market segments and regions, increasing investment in product innovation, rapidly accelerating hiring and supporting M&A activities.

Earnix, which has offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Israel, named JVP founder Erel Margalit as its chairman.

