Israeli fintech firm Earnix raises $75 mln in private funding

JERUSALEM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Israeli financial technology firm Earnix said on Sunday it raised $75 million in a late-stage funding round at a company valuation of $1 billion.
The round was led by Insight Partners, with existing investors JVP, Vintage Partners and Israel Growth Partners also participating.
Earnix said proceeds would go toward a global expansion into new market segments and regions, increasing investment in product innovation, rapidly accelerating hiring and supporting M&A activities.
Earnix, which has offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Israel, named JVP founder Erel Margalit as its chairman.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)
