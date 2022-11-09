Commodities
ICL

Israeli fertiliser group ICL's Q3 profit jumps as potash prices double

November 09, 2022 — 05:49 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Israel's ICL Group (ICL) ICL.TA, ICL.N on Wednesday reported a stronger than expected rise in third-quarter profit, boosted by a more than doubling in potash prices.

The fertiliser and speciality chemicals company said it earned 49 cents per diluted share in the July to October period, up from 17 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 41% to $2.5 billion, helped by a 114% jump in potash sales.

The company was forecast to earn 45 cents a share on revenue of $2.7 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

ICL noted that the average potash price per tonne of $652 was 106% higher than last year, "as prices remained elevated due to continued uncertainty in global fertilizer markets".

"All three of our specialties businesses delivered record third-quarter results, even with shifts in demand and continued global supply chain challenges," Chief Executive Raviv Zoller said.

ICL is one of the world’s largest producers of potash, a key ingredient in fertilizers, with exclusive rights in Israel to extract minerals from the Dead Sea. It also produces other specialty minerals such as bromine and phosphate.

The company - whose New York-listed shares are down 9.4% this year - said it expected 2022 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach the upper end of its previously issued guidance range of $3.8 billion-$4.0 billion.

Over the first nine months of the year, adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 billion.

ICL said it would pay next month a quarterly dividend of 24.35 cents per share, or about $314 million, up from 8.37 cents per share, or $107 million, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ICL

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter