Israeli exit polls say victory could be within Netanyahu's grasp

JERUSALEM, March 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gained seats in Israel’s election on Monday, according to early exit pollls that put him almost within grasp of a right-wing governing coalition.

Netanyahu’s Likud Party won around 37 seats, ahead of his centrist rivals Blue and White, according to Israeli media channels, after a hard-fought campaign, the country’s third in less than a year.

(Reporting by Stephen Farrell)

((stephen.farrell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.