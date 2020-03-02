Israeli exit polls say victory could be within Netanyahu's grasp
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gained seats in Israel’s election on Monday, according to early exit pollls that put him almost within grasp of a right-wing governing coalition. Netanyahu’s Likud Party won around 37 seats, ahead of his centrist rivals Blue and White, according to Israeli media channels, after a hard-fought campaign, the country’s third in less than a year.
(Reporting by Stephen Farrell)
