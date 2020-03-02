Israeli exit polls say victory could be within Netanyahu's grasp

Contributor
Stephen Farrell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gained seats in Israel’s election on Monday, according to early exit pollls that put him almost within grasp of a right-wing governing coalition. Netanyahu’s Likud Party won around 37 seats, ahead of his centrist rivals Blue and White, according to Israeli media channels, after a hard-fought campaign, the country’s third in less than a year.

JERUSALEM, March 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gained seats in Israel’s election on Monday, according to early exit pollls that put him almost within grasp of a right-wing governing coalition.

Netanyahu’s Likud Party won around 37 seats, ahead of his centrist rivals Blue and White, according to Israeli media channels, after a hard-fought campaign, the country’s third in less than a year.

(Reporting by Stephen Farrell)

((stephen.farrell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters