Israeli Draft Bill Would Nix Hefty Capital Gains Taxes on Bitcoin

Israeli bitcoiners take note: a handful of Knesset members are seeking to ease Israelâs hefty taxation of cryptocurrencies.

Four Knesset members from the nationalist Yisrael Beiteinu party on Tuesday introduced a draft bill that would effectively end Israelâs 25% capital gains tax on bitcoin by redefining certain âdistributed digital currenciesâ as currency, instead of a taxable asset.

The proposed re-designation applies to cryptocurrencies with: a distributed issuance network, a 1 billion shekel ($288 million) market cap or more, a general use purpose and an independent origin story.

Bitcoin and certain other cryptocurrencies meet these criteria, according to the bill authors: Oded Forer, Evgeny Sova, Yulia Malinovsky and Alex Kushnir.

âThis regulatory clarity will create commercial certainty and allow more digital currencies to enter the Israeli market,â the lawmakers wrote in their proposal.

Defining cryptos as currency would simplify Israeli bitcoinersâ tax burden and make qualifying coins a more attractive payment mechanism, according to the measure.

The Yisrael Beiteinu party is part of Israelâs parliamentary opposition, making passage unlikely without backing from members of the majority.

Forer did not respond to a request for additional comment.

