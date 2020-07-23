Israeli Discount to accept $427 mln offer for Shufersal stake

TEL AVIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Israeli holding company Discount Investment Corp DISI.TA said it has decided to accept an offer from institutional investors to sell its shares in supermarket chain Shufersal SAE.TA for 1.46 billion shekels ($427 million).

Discount received an offer of 23.5 shekels for each of its 61.96 million Shufersal shares, equal to a stake of 26%.

Shares in Shufersal, the country's largest supermarket chain, closed at 23.83 shekels on Wednesday.

Discount, which is controlled by Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain, noted that Shufersal is valued on its books at 1.38 billion shekels. In September the company said it was examining the sale of shares in Shufersal.

Israeli media reported that the sale stemmed from rising debts at Discount.

($1 = 3.4195 shekels)

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.