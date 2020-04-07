Israeli delivery management firm Bringg raises additional $30 mln

TEL AVIV, April 7 (Reuters) - Israel's Bringg, whose technology helps businesses manage their delivery operations, said on Tuesday it raised $30 million in a funding round led by Viola Growth, bringing its total raised to $83.3 million.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the delivery market has, in a matter of weeks, seen adoption that was predicted to occur in a few years' time, Bringg said. Restaurants, grocers, retailers, and logistics providers have struggled to meet demands.

In this last week alone Bringg said it has seen a 24% week-over-week increase in customer delivery volumes.

"Enterprises we've spoken to were always aware that a big market shift was coming, but in a matter of only a few weeks that shift has fully arrived and almost everyone has been caught off guard," Bringg CEO Guy Bloch said.

This latest funding will allow Bringg to expand its products and its workforce, the company said.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

