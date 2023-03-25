Israeli Defence Minister to make special statement at 1740 GMT

March 25, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by Maayan Lubell for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 25 (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday he plans to deliver a special statement at 8:40 p.m. (1740 GMT).

Gallant was set to call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt legislation for a contested judicial overhaul after discussing its impact on national security with him on Thursday, Israel's N12 News said.

On Thursday, Netanyahu summoned Gallant after reports the minister wanted to halt the government's judicial overhaul plans, as cracks opened in the ruling coalition over the bitterly disputed project.

The planned Thursday statement by Gallant, who Israeli media said wanted to call for a stop to the plans in the name of maintaining order in military ranks, was deferred after he was summoned by the prime minister's office.

