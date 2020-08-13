Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems Q2 profit, revenue up

TEL AVIV, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems ESLT.TA reported higher quarterly profit and said its business was not materially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in the first half of the year.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said on Thursday it earned $2.02 per diluted share in the second quarter, up from $1.22 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.08 billion from $1.06 billion.

It was forecast to earn $1.86 a share on revenue of $1.16 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Its backlog of orders rose to $10.8 billion at the end of the quarter from $9.8 billion a year earlier.

In November 2018, Elbit ESLT.O bought weapons maker IMI from Israel's government for $500 million. In September 2019 it bought the night vision business of L3Harris Technologies for $350 million.

The company declared a dividend of 44 cents per share for the second quarter, up from 35 cents in the first quarter.

