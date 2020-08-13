Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems profit up despite pandemic

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems ESLT.TA reported on Thursday higher quarterly profit and said its business was not materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of the year.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said it earned $2.02 per diluted share in the second quarter, up from $1.22 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.08 billion from $1.06 billion.

It was forecast to earn $1.86 a share on revenue of $1.16 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

"We are very happy with the results," Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis told Reuters. "I believe we took the right measures to handle COVID-19."

Chief Financial Officer Joseph Gaspar said the company expects the stability in the business to continue for the next few quarters.

"This will enable us to achieve growth over last year," he said, but declined to provide details, noting that questions remained due to the pandemic.

Elbit's backlog of orders rose to $10.8 billion at the end of the quarter from $9.8 billion a year earlier.

Its shares rose 0.9% in morning trade in Tel Aviv.

While most of Elbit's defence markets have remained relatively stable, the commercial avionics business has been negatively affected by the pandemic's impact on commercial aviation.

It also saw an upside as its manufacturing of medical systems for diagnostic applications saw an increase in new business and orders, Gaspar said.

Elbit mitigated some supply chain disruptions by increasing inventory levels and helping suppliers deliver equipment to the company on time.

The company declared a dividend of 44 cents per share for the second quarter, up from 35 cents in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.