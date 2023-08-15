News & Insights

Companies
ESLT

Israeli defence firm Elbit Q2 profit dips, revenue gains

August 15, 2023 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems ESLT.TA, ESLT.O reported lower quarterly profit on Tuesday as higher expenses offset a rise in revenue.

One of Israel's largest defence contractors, Elbit said it earned $1.57 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, down from $1.73 per share a year earlier when it recorded a $27 million capital gain from the sale of shares in a subsidiary and the sale of a building in Israel.

Due to higher interest rates, financial expenses rose to $32.1 million from $9.3 million a year earlier.

Elbit noted, though, its bottom line this year has benefited from the easing of supply chain and labour market pressures.

Revenue rose to $1.5 billion from $1.3 billion, with aerospace revenue up 19%.

Elbit's board said the company would pay a dividend of 50 cents per share for the second quarter, the same as in the first quarter, to be paid on Oct 23.

Its backlog of orders reached $16.1 billion. About 75% of that comes from orders outside Israel, and some 49% is due in 2023 and 2024.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.