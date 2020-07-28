Israeli data science startup Explorium raises $31 million

TEL AVIV, July 28 (Reuters) - Israeli data engine startup Explorium said on Tuesday it has raised $31 million in funding, bringing its total raised to date to $50 million.

The funding round was led by existing investor Zeev Ventures and joined by ex-Twitter leadership's 01 Advisors and Sir Ronald Cohen's Dynamic Loop, with the participation of seed investors Emerge and F2 Capital.

Explorium said it helps companies find the right data to build better predictive models by connecting their internal data to thousands of external data sources.

Recent customers include online small-business lender OnDeck, global media agency CrossMedia, small business banking provider BlueVine and online retailer GlassesUSA.

The company, founded in Tel Aviv, said it will use the investment to expand to new business verticals and geographic markets, grow its data catalogue and hire more staff.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.