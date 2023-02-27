Israeli cyber security firm Wiz raises $300 mln, valued at $10 bln

JERUSALEM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli cyber security startup Wiz said on Monday it raised $300 million in a private funding round that values the firm at $10 billion.

The late stage round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and existing investors Greenoaks Capital Partners and Index Ventures.

Since its founding three years ago, Wiz, which focuses on cloud security and has 650 employees globally, has raised $900 million from investors, including Sequoia Capital, Insight Partners, Blackstone and G Squared. It said it plans to open new offices in Austin, Dallas and Washington D.C.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

