Israeli cyber security firm Check Point Software Q2 profit beats estimates

July 26, 2023 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, July 26 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies CHKP.O on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected profit for the second quarter boosted by double-digit revenue growth in its consolidated cyber security platform that prevents attacks across networks, mobile and the cloud.

The Israeli-based company said it earned $2.00 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the April-June quarter, up 22% from $1.64 a year earlier. Revenue grew 3% to $589 million.

It was forecast to earn $1.90 a share on revenue of $589 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Check Point said it bought back 2.6 million shares in the quarter, worth $325 million, as part of its ongoing $2 billion share buyback programme.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

