News & Insights

CHKP

Israeli cyber security firm Check Point Q4 profit up, CEO to move to executive chairman

Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

February 06, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies CHKP.O on Tuesday beat fourth-quarter profit expectations and announced CEO Gil Shwed plans transition into the role of executive chairman.

The Israeli-based company reported $2.57 per diluted share excluding one-off items for the October-December quarter, up 5% from $2.45 a year earlier. Revenue grew 4% to $664 million.

That beat the $2.48 a share on revenue of $661.5 million expected by analysts, LSEG data from Refinitiv showed.

Check Point said it bought back 2.2 million shares in the quarter, worth $313 million, as part of an ongoing $2 billion share buyback programme.

"I feel it is the right time for me to focus on the evolution of Check Point and its next stage. I intend to transition into the role of executive chairman charting the future of Check Point and the cyber security market," Shwed said in a statement.

"We’re initiating the succession process to hire a new CEO, and once completed I will transition into my new position as executive chairman."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHKP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.